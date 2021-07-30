STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finnish monks turn to forestry to cover Covid pandemic losses

Faced with the loss of around a third of the monastery's annual revenues of three million euros ($3.5 million), the monks opted to cut down and sell four years' worth of their trees at once.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Forest of the Finnish monks

The forests that the monks bought when they fled to the area after World War II have proven to be an economic lifeline. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HEINAVESI, FINLAND: The Orthodox monastery of Valamo in Finland usually receives around 160,000 visitors a year, many from Europe and Russia who come to experience the peaceful surroundings and expansive orthodox library, as well as the country's largest whisky distillery.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, "we've had far fewer guests," leading to a loss of donations and tourist income, says Father Mikael, sporting a beard, black hat and robe. 

However, the forests that the monks bought when they fled to the area after World War II have proven to be an economic lifeline during the global health crisis.

Faced with the loss of around a third of the monastery's annual revenues of three million euros ($3.5 million), the monks opted to cut down and sell four years' worth of their trees at once.

"The income from our forests has saved us... and helped patch up the economic loss from corona," the priest, who is in his 40s, told AFP.

After at least six centuries on an island in Europe's largest lake, Ladoga, Valamo's 200 or so monks were among the hundreds of thousands of Finns evacuated in 1940 when the eastern Carelia province was ceded to the then USSR. 

The brotherhood relocated 200 kilometres (125 miles) away to Heinavesi, believing the new site's vast forests could provide an economic buffer against future crises.

"Thinking about how the monastery has overcome the difficult times in its history was one thing that gave support and relief during the pandemic crisis," Father Mikael said. 

Sustainable forestry

When AFP visited Valamo on a hot day in June, a team of workers, covered from head to toe against mosquitoes, criss-crossed a six-hectare (15-acre) forest clearing, planting saplings. 

"This area's being turned into a new growth site, half a year after it was felled," noted Raimo Asikainen, a forestry expert who seven years ago began working with the monks to help them manage 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of forest.

Nowadays, the brotherhood comprises just seven monks and seven trainee "novices".

So, Asikainen drafted in professional planters.

"If the monks were doing this, it would have taken all week," he smiled –- not least because they must spend as much time praying as working each day.

Last year, Asikainen also helped the monks obtain Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification for Valamo's timber, a mark of sustainability which allows them to sell at higher price.

Forest-cutting is opposed by many environmentalists in Finland for climate reasons, but industry representatives including Asikainen insist that felling and regenerating old forests actually improves their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Life 'on pause'

Valamo is the only orthodox Christian monastery in predominantly protestant Finland, where the orthodox church has around 60,000 members, equivalent to about one percent of the population.

While the pandemic has slashed visitor numbers, "more younger people have started coming to visit," Father Mikael told AFP.

"More people are now also talking to us, saying they're interested in becoming monks," Father Mikael said.

"People may have had more time to think about things while their earlier life has been on pause."

To join the brotherhood, applicants must spend at least a year at the monastery as a novice, tending sheep, working at the distillery or, nowadays, fixing the IT.

If the novice is accepted by a vote of the monks -- whose average age is 45 -- he must renounce all worldly possessions, take a vow of celibacy and obey the word of the head monk.

The candidate is then given a new name and allowed to wear the order's black habit.

After a year of changes, "the future looks good, and some things might stay different," Father Mikael said. 

"Hopefully the young people will continue coming."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Covid losses Finnish monks forest covid income loss
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp