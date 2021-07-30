STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lupin to acquire Australia-based Southern Cross Pharma

Incorporated in Melbourne, Australia, SCP is engaged in developing, registering, and distributing generic products.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

An employee of Lupin Limited works at a reception at their headquarters in Mumbai. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Lupin on Friday said it will acquire Australia-based Southern Cross Pharma Pty Ltd (SCP).

Incorporated in Melbourne, Australia, SCP is engaged in developing, registering, and distributing generic products.

Generic Health, the Australia based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin, has entered into a definitive agreement under which Lupin will acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Southern Cross Pharma Pty Ltd (SCP), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Lupin said as a part of the transaction, Generic Health will gain access to over 60 registered products having sales of over AUD 30 million (approximately USD 22 million).

This will significantly increase Lupin's value proposition and market share in the Australian market, the company said.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director Lupin said this is an important acquisition for the Australian entity and is aligned with Lupin's strategy to expand and deepen its presence in select markets of focus.

"The Southern Cross Pharma portfolio builds on our existing portfolio of prescription generics, over the counter and specialty range of products.

This investment significantly increases our scale in Australia and reinforces our commitment to patients in Australia," he said.

Ashutosh Damle, CEO, Generic Health said the company will benefit from SCP's portfolio of over 60 difficult-to-develop generic pharmaceutical products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lupin southern cross pharma
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp