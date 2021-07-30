STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex closes modestly lower on fag-end sell-off

The 30-share BSE index fell 66.23 points to close at 52,586.84, while the broader NSE Nifty dipped 15.40 points to 15,763.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex slipped over 66 points to close at 52,586.84 on Friday, hit by fag-end selling in finance and metal stocks following sluggish investor sentiment in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index fell 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 52,586.84, while the broader NSE Nifty dipped 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent to 15,763.05.

The market remained range-bound for the most part of the session as investors kept their exposure lower due to weak global cues, traders said.

The selling pressure was witnessed towards the fag-end when European markets opened in the negative zone, they added.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2.5 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto NTPC and HCL tech were among the gainers.

Sun Pharma surged over 10 per cent after it reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore for the quarter ended June.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant losses.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

The rupee fell 13 paise to close at 74.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.21 per cent to USD 75.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

