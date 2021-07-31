STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Next round of telecom tariff hikes has likely begun

According to a research note by Goldman Sachs, Airtel’s move to raise prepaid tariffs increases the probability of a near-term tariff hike in the segment.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Airtel

An Airtel billboard (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Bharti Airtel taking the plunge and effectively hiking its entry-level prepaid mobile services plan this week, analysts are of the view that the next round of telecom tariff hikes have likely begun. Especially since both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had hiked postpaid tariffs earlier this month. 

Tariff hikes are important for all three private telecom firms, including Reliance Jio, because the industry’s average revenue per user (ARPU) metric had taken a dive after the interconnect usage charge (IUC) was stopped this year. But for Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have to pay AGR dues, they are a bit more important. Vodafone Idea, in particular, faces significant upcoming payments and a shortage of funds. 

According to a research note by global brokerage Goldman Sachs, Airtel’s move to raise prepaid tariffs increases the probability of a near-term tariff hike in the segment which had contributed 60% of its revenues in FY21. 

Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 prepaid plan in all 22 circles, and entry level customers have to now pay Rs 79 per month. The agency also does not expect much subscriber churn to happen since Reliance Jio’s plans are at around the same level. “Jio’s entry level JioPhone plans start at Rs 75 (for minimum 28 days validity) and Bharti’s entry-level feature phone pricing now is broadly similar to that of Jio. Since Jio does not have a 2G network, customers would need to purchase a new 4G handset to transition to Jio’s network, a significant stumbling block in our view,” it said.

This is likely to see Vodafone Idea follow suit since it is in far worse financial condition than Airtel. “Vi has already matched Airtel on post-paid and we expect it to follow suit in prepaid,” said IIFL Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian telecom Bharti Airtel tariff hike Indian telecoms AGR dues telecom tariff hikes
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp