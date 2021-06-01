STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE signs pact with ESC to encourage listing of startups

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council is an organisation sponsored by the Government of India with a mandate to promote the export  of ICT sector.

Published: 01st June 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) to create awareness about the benefits of listing among small businesses and startups.

In this regard, BSE has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ESC, the exchange said in a statement.

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is an organisation sponsored by the Government of India with a mandate to promote the export of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector from the country and works as a bridge between the government and the industry on policy and promotional matters.

With a strong membership of over 2,300 ICT exporters covering the entire gamut of the electronics and IT industry in the areas like consumer electronics, components, instrumentation, telecommunications, computer hardware as well as software and IT-enabled services.

Through this pact, ESC will utilise its pan India network of electronics and IT exporters and evaluate the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups amongst these for listing on the BSE SME and startup platform, the bourse said in a statement.

Also, ESC will assist in sensitising its investor network for investing in SMEs listed on the BSE SME platform.

Besides, as a joint effort, the two organisations will collectively host joint roadshows and events across India to create awareness and promote the listing of SMEs and startups, the exchange said.

This MoU will help us in reaching out to ESC's pan India network of Electronics and IT exporters and create greater awareness amongst the SMEs and startups about benefits of listing on the BSE SME & Startup platform," Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME and startup, said.

Considering the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will further encourage more and more SMEs and startups to list and raise equity capital on the exchange to expand and grow their business, he added.

Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC said that SMEs, especially the IT SMEs are now exposed to greater opportunities than ever for expansion and diversification across the sectors.

The Indian IT industry, despite initial hiccups, remained resilient during the current crisis and its response will go a long way in cementing stronger partnerships with global clients.

Despite its commendable contribution to the nation's economy, SMEs sector does not get the required support and still faces a number of problems with inadequate credit, limited capital, and knowledge being on the top.

Institutional linkages between the BSE and ESC will address this important issue, he added.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012 and so far 337 companies listed on its SME Platform.

These firms collectively raised nearly Rs 3,500 crore from the market.

Out of these 337 companies, 99 have migrated to BSE mainboard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council ESC
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp