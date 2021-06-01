STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhivery raises USD 277 million ahead of initial public offering

According to the company’s regulatory filings, Fidelty pumped in $125 million during the round, valuing Delhivery at $3 billion. 

Published: 01st June 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IPO-bound supply chain startup Delhivery has raised $277 million (Rs 2,000 crore) in a fresh funding round led by US investment firm Fidelty.

The round saw GIC (Singapore wealth fund), AbuDhabi-based Chimera, and Scotland-based Baillie Gifford also participate.

According to the company’s regulatory filings, Fidelty pumped in $125 million during the round, valuing Delhivery at $3 billion. 

The start-up counts SoftBank, Tiger Global, and Steadview Capital among its backers. Sources also said that Delhivery is looking to raise $600-700 million during its IPO slated for early next year.

Delhivery had earlier said that the investments would be utilized for capacity additions as well as global expansions.

Technology is disrupting  the traditional logistics industry of India where roadways still constitute 75 per cent of the overall market size.

Logistics tech platforms aim to address the pain points in the conventional supply chain system by connecting various stakeholders,including e-commerce firms. 

Delhivery says that it has fulfilled over one billion orders to more than 300 million households across India.

Industry experts forecast that digital transformation of the logistics sector could translate into a value of $1.5 trillion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fidelty Delhivery Baillie Gifford Chimera
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp