Maruti Suzuki total sales decline 71 pc in May over April

Published: 01st June 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 per cent decline in total sales to 46,555 units in May as compared to 1,59,691 units in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states hit dispatches.

The auto major had also shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

MSI said its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 35,293 units, down 75 per cent from 1,42,454 units in April.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 81 per cent to 4,760 units in May as against 25,041 units in April this year.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 72 per cent to 20,343 units from 72,318 cars in April.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, declined to 349 units as compared to 1,567 units in April this year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 75 per cent to 6,355 units as against 25,484 in April, MSI said.

Exports in May were down 35 per cent at 11,262 units as against 17,237 units in April this year.

"In May, the company shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns.

Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020," MSI noted.

