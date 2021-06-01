STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

Published: 01st June 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 15,574.85.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were among the gainers.

"Benchmark Nifty traded flat despite positive global cues. Barring pharma, most of key sectoral indices traded in the red with marginal correction," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, Reliance Industries remained in focus and arrested any sharp fall in the Index. Profit-booking was visible in midcap and smallcap stocks after witnessing a sharp rally in last couple of days, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the positive territory, while Tokyo was in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.01 per cent higher at USD 70.72 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp