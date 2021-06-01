STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors sales drop 38 pc to 24,552 units in May

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 15,181 units in May, down 40 per cent from 25,095 units in April this year.

Published: 01st June 2021 01:55 PM

Tata Motors-File Image

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Tuesday said its total domestic sales declined by 38 per cent to 24,552 units in May as compared to 39,530 vehicles in April this year.

The company had sold 4,418 units in May last year.



Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 9,371 units, down 35 per cent from 14,435 units in April, it added.

 

