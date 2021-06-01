STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US tech company Fulcrum Digital to hire 500 people in India in 2021

Published: 01st June 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fulcrum Digital, a small-sized US tech company, on Tuesday said it will be hiring nearly 500 employees in India in 2021.

The IT company, which has the highest dependence on India from a human resources front, will add 750 digital technology specialists during the year, of which 65 per cent or a little less than 500 will be added in India, it said in a statement.

All the new hires will be experienced professionals in roles like programme managers, technical architects, data engineers, and full-stack developers, it said.

The hiring plans are backed by the continuing growth of large-scale digital transformation programmes with global customers, and rapid expansion of new customers and geography, it said, adding that the plans to add 750 employees represent a 100 per cent increase over what was done in 2020.

Recently, its founder and chairman Rajesh Sinha had told PTI that the company's overall employee strength is at 1,300 and it plans to take the number up to 1,800 by the end of the year.

Without divulging the company's exact revenues, he had said Fulcrum is targeting for a 40 per cent growth during the year, as the world comes out of the ravages of the pandemic.

It is also looking to split the revenue evenly between its two verticals of platform and engineering services by 2022, he had said.

