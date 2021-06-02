STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Byju's, Google team up to offer 'learning solution' for schools 

Google Workspace for Education features that include docs, sheets, slides, and forms, teachers would get access to Google Meet.

Published: 02nd June 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

E-classes, online education

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Education technology firm Byju's on Wednesday announced a partnership with tech giant Google to offer a 'learning solution' for schools.

With this, the simplicity, flexibility and security of Google Workspace for Education and Byju's content pedagogy come together on the Vidyartha platform to aid effective learning at school, according to a statement.

This integration of Google Workspace for Education with Byju's would offer a collaborative and personalised digital platform for classrooms, available for free to participating educational institutions, the statement added.

"With a commitment to digital education, Google Workspace for Education will combine Byju's unparalleled pedagogy to empower educators in their journey towards digital transformation," the statement said.

ALSO READ | Online learning reduces pen and paper use

Built on the Vidyartha platform, this partnership will provide direct access to Byju's math and science pedagogy and visually-rich learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, among others.

The significant rise and acceptance of online learning in the last one year has led to the swift digitisation of the education system, Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, Byju's noted."Teachers and students had to adapt to online learning overnight and are now rapidly discovering its potential. Through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid this digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education," Mohit added.

Geared to enable convenient learning, the platform also features Google Classroom, offering simplicity, along with a security experience for educators.

Besides, Google Workspace for Education features that include docs, sheets, slides, and forms, teachers would get access to Google Meet - its premium video conferencing solution - where up to 100 people can participate using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals for free, the statement added.

ALSO READ | 'Online education a barrier to homeless kids'

Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google said, "With the rapid move to online learning and teaching, educators today are increasingly looking for more meaningful ways to bring their lessons to life, and we hope this offering makes online classes that much more engaging and fulfilling".

This solution aims at empowering educators to provide a comprehensive solution for students, including messaging, test conduction, daily classes and pedagogical content from Byju's.

Every school that signs up on the platform will get official email IDs for all faculty, students and admin staff, supported by Google Workspace for Education.

The learning solution would facilitate classroom management and help organise, access, and track classroom learning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju's Google Workspace for Education Vidyartha online learning
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp