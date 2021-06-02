STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Goyal asks industry associations to prepare protocol checklist for possible 3rd COVID wave

The minister said this while meeting industry associations on June 1 to review their preparedness to meet the present and future challenges because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon industry associations to prepare a comprehensive checklist that needs to be followed for a possible third COVID wave to deal with the crisis.

He also suggested them to help the children impacted by the pandemic.

The minister said this while meeting industry associations on June 1 to review their preparedness to meet the present and future challenges because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Goyal has said that in the recent past, due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the industrial production was severely impacted due to lockdowns, non-availability of oxygen, migration of workers, and the spread of the virus amongst the workforce.

It is expected from industry associations to draw upon the lessons learnt from past experiences to meet the present and future challenges, he has said.

"Goyal called upon the industry associations to prepare a comprehensive checklist that needs to be followed for a possible 3rd COVID wave, covering various measures," a statement issued, late night on Tuesday, by the commerce and ministry said.

Industry representatives, including those from CII, and PHD chambers of commerce and industry, and others shared their experiences and preparedness in case of a third wave of COVID-19 occurs.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Covid-19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp