Toyota to conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive; around 16k employees, family members to get jab

The company has initiated several scalable measures since the onset of the pandemic to extensively support its employees.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo

Toyota logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees, their families and onsite contract members as per government guidelines.

The vaccination programme covering 16,000 people will commence this month and will continue to run through September to cover all members for both doses, the automaker said in a statement.

Besides expediting onsite vaccination at workplace, the company has also tied up with leading hospitals to facilitate vaccination camps, thereby accelerating inoculation at different locations providing easy access to all eligible members, it added.

"Safeguarding our employees from the potential threat of COVID-19 as early as possible is our topmost priority. The government, local administration and the health authorities have relentlessly supported us with tremendous agility and collaboration in implementing initiatives at a rapid pace to protect lives and livelihood," TKM Vice-President (Human Resources and Services Group) G Shankara said.

The company has initiated several scalable measures since the onset of the pandemic to extensively support its employees, he added.

"Similarly, we will continue to channelise our efforts towards the successful execution of this drive," Shankara noted.

Recently, the automaker announced an array of comprehensive relief measures for its team members and their families.

The measures include a comprehensive medical insurance for team members, covering COVID-19 treatment.

Additionally, round-the-clock doctor teleconsultations are available for all employees including their families.

In the event of an unfortunate demise of any employee, there is a participative scheme in place to provide compensation equivalent to about 3.5 years wages for workmen as per employee category, the company said.

 

