STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bharat Biotech's pact with Ocugen for Covaxin expanded to Canada

Similar to the US profit share arrangement, Ocugen will retain 45 per cent of the profits from sales of Covaxin in Canada.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech on Thursday said the company and Ocugen Inc, its US partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, have agreed to expand their agreement to commercialise the jab in Canada also.

Bharat Biotech on February 2 said it and Ocugen Inc a US-based biopharmaceutical company have entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise, the India vaccine makers Covaxin for the USA market.

Ocugen, which is working towards the submission of the emergency use application in the US, will simultaneously seek authorisation under interim order for emergency use in Canada Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen said in a press release.

"This amendment to expand our rights to commercialize Covaxin into Canada speaks of our strong relationship with Bharat Biotech and our joint dedication to bring this unique yet traditional vaccine to additional countries," Musunuri said.

As the consideration for Bharat Biotechs grant of the rights to commercialise Covaxin in Canada, Ocugen will make an upfront payment and milestone payment upon first commercial sale in Canada to the Indian vaccine maker, in addition to sharing the profit from sales of the vaccine in that country.

Similar to the US profit share arrangement, Ocugen will retain 45 per cent of the profits from sales of Covaxin in Canada, the release said.

Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said Covaxin has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in vaccine administration under emergency use in India.

"We are diligently working with Ocugen to bring Covaxin to the US market and now to the Canadian market," Ella said.

With its potential effectiveness against multiple existing and emerging variants, Bharat Biotech believes that Covaxin is an important vaccine for everyone, including children, based on its unique yet traditional vaccine platform, he further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp