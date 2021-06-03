STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMW launches contactless vehicle service initiative for customers in India

The BMW Contactless Service enables customers to book vehicle service, review service-related quotations, and make payments securely online, the company noted.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:08 PM

BMW India

Image for representation. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a contactless vehicle service initiative for its customers in India.

"At BMW, we strongly believe in leveraging new-age technologies to augment our brand's customer-centric initiatives. We have successfully transformed our business processes across our dealer network and enabled a seamless way for our customers to avail and experience BMW vehicle service from the comfort of their homes," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The BMW Contactless Service will play a pivotal role in offering a safe and seamless customer support service to the existing and new customers during this pandemic, he added.

Together with app and video functionality, the BMW Contactless Service ensures that a comprehensive service experience is delivered safely, Pawah said.

As per the initiative, customers can select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop.

The company personnel would pick up the vehicle and proceed with its service while customers would receive a detailed assessment of the condition of the vehicle and additional service recommendations.

Customers can review the service requirement, quotation and approve the same instantly online.

Further, after making online payments for the services availed they delivered back as per the requested location.

