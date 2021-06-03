STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kia enhances digital marketing by enabling customers to make purchases online

The company has launched an integrated solution application called 'Kia Digi-Connect' which is an industry-first video-based live sales consultation solution, Kia India said in a statement.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has introduced a digital tool to help customers make purchases online amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched an integrated solution application called 'Kia Digi-Connect' which is an industry-first video-based live sales consultation solution, Kia India said in a statement.

The solution is offered through website scheduling and integration with the company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, it added.

This one-of-a-kind customised application will enable customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference platform, offering them a showroom-like experience, the automaker noted.

The solution which was developed bearing in mind the current pandemic situation, will not only ensure the safety of customers, but also expedite and improve their buying process by offering a contactless car buying experience at the comfort of their homes, it added.

"Technology- led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward," Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said.

The platform would enable customers to opt for video consultation with a complete walk-through of models with the help of the consultant at the showroom.

The Kia Digi-Connect solution will also provide customers several additional options of 360-degree virtual experience through video call, screen and video sharing along with sharing of brochures, pricelist etc through digital medium during the video conference to further address their queries.

Additionally, the app allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives, similar to a showroom visit experience.

"We believe this initiative will be a game-changer in the purchase journey of the customers as it offers a safe platform where customers can access all the information about Kia products and services from the comfort of their homes, as they would when visiting the showroom," Kia India Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales Hardeep Singh Brar noted.

Kia sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in the country.

