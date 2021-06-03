STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex gains almost 300 points to reach above 52100-mark, Nifty tests 15660

Among stocks, Titan spurted by 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,657.90 per share while index heavyweight Reliance Industries added 1.2 per cent to Rs 2,228.05 on a strong growth outlook.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices gained nearly half a per cent during early hours on Thursday with investors opting for realty and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 299 points or 0.58 per cent at 52,148 while the Nifty 50 gained by 86 points or 0.56 per cent to 15,663.

Except for Nifty auto which dipped by 0.2 per cent, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty realty moving up by 2 per cent, private bank by 0.5 per cent and FMCG by 0.3 per cent.

Among stocks, Titan spurted by 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,657.90 per share while index heavyweight Reliance Industries added 1.2 per cent to Rs 2,228.05 on a strong growth outlook. DLF and Godrej Properties were up by 2.3 per cent each while Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.7 per cent, HDFC Bank by 0.5 per cent, HDFC Life by 0.8 per cent and HDFC by 1.3 per cent.

However, those which lost were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever. Meanwhile, Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key US economic data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty Sensex Share market
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp