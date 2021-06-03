STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Spike in gold loans boosts Muthoot Finance’s FY21 performance

Total loan assets grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,622 crore during the stressful year 2020-21 from Rs 41,611 crore a year ago.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Muthoot Finance Limited MD George Alexander Muthoot

Muthoot Finance Limited MD George Alexander Muthoot (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The pandemic year has been a blessing in disguise for India’s largest gold loan company Muthoot Finance. A rapid surge in demand for gold loans has helped the lender cross Rs 10,000 crore in total revenue for 2020-21. Its gold loan portfolio crossed Rs 52,000 crore while net worth breached the Rs 15,000 crore mark all of which are milestones the company has achieved for the first time in its history. 

“We have seen good business growth during the last year, especially in the second and the third quarters. After the pandemic, there was a lot of demand for gold loans. Everybody wanted to restart their business and wanted quick funding, which is why the demand for gold loans grew,” its Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

Total loan assets grew 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52,622 crore during the stressful year 2020-21 from Rs 41,611 crore a year ago. Total loan disbursements stood at Rs 1.24 lakh crore during the year.  For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 996 crore compared to Rs 815 crore in the year ago period—a jump of 22 per cent.

Total income rose 18 per cent to Rs 2,828 crore as against Rs 2,403 crore a year ago, while net interest income, or core income, rose nearly 16 per cent to Rs 1,830 crore. The company’s Capital adequacy ratio improved to 27.44 per cent from 25.47 per cent. Its gross NPA, or stage-3 assets, improved to 0.88 per cent as against 2.16 per cent and expected credit losses provision (as a percentage of gross loan assets) stood at 1.19 per cent as of March 2021. 

In the current fiscal, company  officials say that the first 15 days of April were “okay” in terms of business, but demand took a hit in May as branches were closed. “But, we expect demand to improve by the end of this month as businesses start reopening,” Muthoot added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold loan Muthoot Finance
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp