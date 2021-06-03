STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

Twitter Logo

Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: Twitter starts subscription service in Canada, Australia Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.

The "Twitter Blue" subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for -- but still no edit button.

It includes bookmark folders for organising saved content; an "Undo tweet" feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a "reader mode" that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customisable app icons and colour themes.

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars (USD 2.89) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars (USD 3.45).

There's no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries. Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users.

The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks.

Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021.

Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

Twitter shares rose USD 1.28, or 2.3 per cent, to USD 58.45 early Thursday.

