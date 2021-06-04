STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

At least three local telecom gear comapanies to get performance linked incentives: DoT

According to the DoT, at least three out of the ten eligible applications to be approved in the non-MSME category will have to be domestic entities.

Published: 04th June 2021 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday issued operational guidelines for telecom gear companies looking to take advantage of the Union government’s Rs 12,195-crore performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.

According to the DoT, at least three out of the ten eligible applications to be approved in the non-MSME category will have to be domestic entities. The registration process for the scheme will begin on Friday and remain open for 30 days till July 3.

The government expects the scheme to encourage production of telecom equipment worth Rs 2.44 lakh crore over a period of five years, create 40,000 indirect and direct jobs, and generate a tax revenue of about Rs 17,000 crore. Around Rs 3,000 crore is expected to be invested through the scheme.

“The scheme is open to both MSME and non-MSME companies including domestic and global companies. Also, manufacturers with products with Indian technology are encouraged to apply,” the DoT said.

Out of the Rs 12,195 crore allocated for the scheme, Rs 1,000 crore is for MSME firms.

According to the guidelines, investments made by successful applicants in India from April 1, 2021, up to financial year 2024-2025 shall be eligible for the scheme, subject to qualifying incremental annual thresholds.

The scheme becomes effective on April 1, 2021, and support under the scheme shall be provided for a period of five years to successful applicants—from FY22-26. 

Applicants will also have to satisfy minimum revenue criteria for eligibility and can decide to invest in one or multiple eligible products.

“The scheme stipulates a minimum investment threshold of Rs 10 crore for MSME and Rs 100 crore for non-MSME applicants.  Land and building costs will not be counted as investment. Eligibility shall be further subject to Incremental Sales of Manufactured Goods (covered under Scheme Target  Segments) over the base year (FY2019-20),” the DoT statement said.

The department will grant approvals to 10 eligible applications each in the MSME and non-MSME categories. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Telecommunications performance linked incentive
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp