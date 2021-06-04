STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID fallout: Services activity contracts to eight-month low in May

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to an eight-month low of 46.4 in May from 54.0 in April, sliding below the 50-level by a big margin.

Published: 04th June 2021 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, janpat market, delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Activity in India’s services sector, which contributes the most to the country’s economy, contracted in May as reintroduction of Covid restrictions across the country dented demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday. 

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to an eight-month low of 46.4 in May from 54.0 in April, sliding below the 50-level by a big margin.

An index below 50 means contraction.

The dismal performance of the services sector, the worst in eight months, was accentuated by a drastic fall in new business orders, which forced companies to cut jobs at the fastest pace since October. 

Despite active Covid cases falling, localised lockdowns in many states have kept the services activities low. 

“While PMI data released at the start of the month showed that the manufacturing industry managed to keep its head above water in May, the services sector struggled as the pandemic escalated,” noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

“The intensification of the Covid-19 crisis and associated restrictions suppressed domestic and international demand for Indian services,” she added. 

The survey highlighted that the overall demand contracted at the sharpest rate since August with foreign demand shrinking at the fastest pace since November. 

A disturbing finding of the survey was that services companies are pessimistic about this quarter’s growth prospects as many firms intensified job cuttings.

Decline in business expectation, according to the survey, may force firms to cut jobs further in the coming months. 

Last year also, the services sector had pushed thousands of people out of work.  

High demand for MGNREGA work

  • Demand for work under the rural job scheme has shot up in the past two months, data from the MGNREGA portal show.

  • In March, 3.36 crore people opted for rural work; this zoomed to 3.52 crore in May and 3.61 crore in April. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India GDP
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp