STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of India records Rs 250 crore profit in fourth quarter of FY21

The profit came on the back of lower provisioning and a 22 per cent jump in other income even as the bank saw its interest income fall 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,327 crore.

Published: 05th June 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned Bank of India has posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against a net loss of Rs 3,571 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The profit came on the back of lower provisioning and a 22 per cent jump in other income even as the bank saw its interest income fall 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,327 crore.

Other income grew to Rs 2,053 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 1,688 crore a year-ago. The bank’s provisioning for bad debt and standard assets fell by 47 per cent to Rs 7,636 crore during the quarter.

It showed improvement in the quality of assets during the quarter as gross NPAs of the bank fell from 14.48 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to 13.77 per cent in the same quarter in 2020-21.

Net NPAs, too, declined to 3.35 per cent of net advances as at March-end 2021 against 3.88 per cent as at March-end 2020. 

However, net interest margin – the difference between the interest income earned and interest paid to depositors, and a key indicator of profitability — fell from 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to 2.1 per cent in 2020-21.

Operating profit also showed a 21 per cent decline at Rs 2,094 crore year-on-year while interest income dropped by nine per cent to Rs 9,327 crore.

For the full year (2020-21), the bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,160 crore against a loss of Rs 2,957 crore in the previous year on a standalone basis.

MD and CEO AK Das informed the media that the bank expects a 5-6 per cent credit growth in the current financial year.

The bank’s board has given approval for raising Rs 5,000 crore in the current financial year.

When Das was asked if Bank of India is also in the list of lenders that Niti Aayog had sent the government for privatization, he said that he was not aware of the names of the banks in the list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of India
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp