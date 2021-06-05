Bank of India records Rs 250 crore profit in fourth quarter of FY21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of India has posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against a net loss of Rs 3,571 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The profit came on the back of lower provisioning and a 22 per cent jump in other income even as the bank saw its interest income fall 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,327 crore.

Other income grew to Rs 2,053 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 1,688 crore a year-ago. The bank’s provisioning for bad debt and standard assets fell by 47 per cent to Rs 7,636 crore during the quarter.

It showed improvement in the quality of assets during the quarter as gross NPAs of the bank fell from 14.48 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to 13.77 per cent in the same quarter in 2020-21.

Net NPAs, too, declined to 3.35 per cent of net advances as at March-end 2021 against 3.88 per cent as at March-end 2020.

However, net interest margin – the difference between the interest income earned and interest paid to depositors, and a key indicator of profitability — fell from 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to 2.1 per cent in 2020-21.

Operating profit also showed a 21 per cent decline at Rs 2,094 crore year-on-year while interest income dropped by nine per cent to Rs 9,327 crore.

For the full year (2020-21), the bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,160 crore against a loss of Rs 2,957 crore in the previous year on a standalone basis.

MD and CEO AK Das informed the media that the bank expects a 5-6 per cent credit growth in the current financial year.

The bank’s board has given approval for raising Rs 5,000 crore in the current financial year.

When Das was asked if Bank of India is also in the list of lenders that Niti Aayog had sent the government for privatization, he said that he was not aware of the names of the banks in the list.