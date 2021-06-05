STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST revenues up 65 percent in May at Rs 1.02 lakh crore

Collections last year were impacted as economic activity took a hit due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST revenue mop-up remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the eight straight month in May at over Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The May 2021 collection is 65 percent higher than Rs 62,009 crore the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of May 2020.

Collections last year were impacted as economic activity took a hit due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

However, the revenue for May 2021 is lower than the record over Rs 1.41 lakh crore GST collected in April 2021.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2021 is Rs 1,02,709 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653, IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till June 4 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for filing of returns in May on account of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, it added.

The collection figure crossed Rs 1 lakh crore despite the fact that most states have been under strict lockdown due to the pandemic, the ministry said.

In addition, while the taxpayers with turnover above Rs 5 crore had to file their returns by June 4, which they would have otherwise filed by May 20, smaller taxpayers with turnover less than Rs 5 crore still have time till first week of July to file the returns without any late fee, and interest and the revenue from these taxpayers is deferred till then.

"The actual revenues for the month of May 2021 thus would be higher and would be known when all the extended dates expire," the ministry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST GST revenue
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp