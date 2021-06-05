STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

State amendments may dilute positive impact of Model Tenancy Act

Anurag Mathur, CEO of Savills India said that there are chances that the Act may end up like RERA, which is effective in some states while less effective in others. 

Published: 05th June 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With states and union territories having the final say in the recently approved Model Tenancy Act (MTA), there is a growing concern that local politics may dilute the essence of the Act, as happened with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

"The success and operational efficiency of the Model Tenancy Act would majorly depend on the implementation across the States and Union Territories...The apprehension that MTA may end up being powerful yet ineffective comes from the fact that the Act is not binding on the states as land and urban development remain state subjects," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa of real estate consulting body CBRE. 

Ramani Sastri - Chairman & MD of Bengaluru based Sterling Developers said it is a bit early to say that this move will give a fillip to private investment in rental housing as like in the case with RERA, there are chances that few states may choose not to follow guidelines, diluting the essence of this Act. 

"It need several course corrections to reduce regional dilutions before it becomes a force to reckon with. Going forward, more incentives to boost rental housing with proper policies will also help the government to further strengthen its Housing for All initiative," added Sastri. 

The Union Cabinet on June 2 approved the MTA for circulation to all States/UTs for adaptation by way of enacting fresh legislation or amending existing rental laws suitably. The Act aims to boost rental housing in India, increase private investment in rental projects and reduce litigation. It fixes limits for security deposits, makes paperwork compulsory, provides for a faster dispute resolution by creating a rent authority, a rent court, and a rent tribunal. 

According to the 2011 census, more than one crore homes are lying vacant in India. 

Anurag Mathur, CEO of Savills India said the Act is the right direction to solve Urban Housing crisis but big changes won't happen overnight. "Finding a decent house in a new city remains a challenge for many. The Act can surely help in improving this aspect," he added.  

On private sector's participation in rental segment,  Mathur said, "The Model Tenancy Act is expected to further strengthen the ongoing formalisation and institutionalization of the residential segment in the country. The Act lays down contract guidelines for such tenancies and also outlines an effective redressal mechanism, addressing a long running uncomfortable and often litigious relationship. This coupled with the Affordable Rental Housing Complex guidelines released last year, will certainly attract institutional players like pension and sovereign funds eyeing the very large untapped residential market of the country. This could further open up the feasibility of residential REITs in the long term. The regulatory frameworks will also guarantee stable rental yields in the long term, thus providing viable entry options for risk-averse institutional players."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Model Tenancy Act
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp