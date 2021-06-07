STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED transfers UBL shares worth over Rs 5,600 crore to recovery officer's demat account

Based on the current trading price of United Breweries at Rs 1,359.10 per share on BSE, 4,13,15,690 equity shares of the company are worth Rs 5,615 crore.

Published: 07th June 2021 02:32 PM

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Liquor firm United Breweries on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate has transferred 4.13 crore equity shares of the Vijay Mallya-promoted firm worth over Rs 5,600 crore to the Demat account of recovery officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

"The Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai has transferred 4,13,15,690 equity shares constituting 15.63 per cent of the equity share capital of the company (out of 4,27,04,758 equity shares constituting 16.15 percent) to the Demat account of Recovery Officer I DRT-II. Earlier these equity shares were held by certain of our promoter group companies," United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2019, United Breweries informed the stock exchanges that the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru had transferred a 2.80 percent stake worth over Rs 1,025 crore held by Mallya-promoted United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd in the company in its name.

Dutch beer maker Heineken owns a 46.69 percent stake in United Breweries.

As of March 31, 2021, Mallya held an 8.08 percent stake in United Breweries, according to the shareholding pattern of the company.

