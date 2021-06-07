STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SML Isuzu temporarily suspends production at manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11

The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate actions as required.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu on Monday said it will temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11 due to supply issues and lower demand.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdowns enforced in most of the states, the company is still facing supply issues from some of its vendors/suppliers. Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for the school buses due to non-opening of schools/educational institutions."

"In view of the above situation, the company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant (in) Punjab up to June 11, 2021," SML Isuzu said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate actions as required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SML Isuzu Punjab Lockdown
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp