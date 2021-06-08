STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID fallout: Low demand, supply woes hinder commercial vehicle production

SML Isuzu on Monday informed that it has suspended production at its manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11, citing lower demand and supply constraints.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Leyland Bus

Ashok Leyland bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers have restarted production without facing much difficulty, a few commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers are struggling to reopen their facilities after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic forced every automaker to suspend operations for multiple days last month. 

SML Isuzu on Monday informed that it has suspended production at its manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11, citing lower demand and supply constraints.

The company sold just 554 commercial vehicles in the first two months of the current financial year (FY22) as against 3,068 vehicles sold in April-May period of FY20.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdowns enforced in most of the states, the company is still facing supply issues from some of its vendors. Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for school buses due to non-opening of schools/educational institutions,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, which reported a 62 per cent month-on-month drop in May sales to 3,199 units, had last week said its plants are still not fully operational due to regional lockdowns.

In June, the company expects to run their facilities only for 5-10 days. It also noted that the demand scenario is yet to pick up due to lockdowns. 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles had also shuttered production at its Tamil Nadu plant for three days between June 1 and June 3 due to temporary parts shortages caused due to lockdown restrictions.

Ratings agency Crisil said that the new wave-led curbs will limit domestic CV sales volume growth to 23-28 per cent this fiscal as against pre-pandemic levels of 32-37 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SML Isuzu Ashok Leyland Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp