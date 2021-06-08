STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EESL inks pact with Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency measures

The projects implemented through this partnership will contribute to improving the overall energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of the hotel company.

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run EESL has inked a pact with Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy efficiency and energy conservation measures.

"Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of the Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lemon Tree Hotels Limited for implementing energy efficiency and energy conservation measures at a selected number of the latter's properties in India," a statement said.

During the three-year engagement, both companies will work together to identify areas to improve energy efficiency and leverage the expertise of EESL and its subsidiary companies Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) and EPSL Trigeneration in the areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging, among others.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson (EVC) of EESL, said, We hope that the success we will achieve through our projects will encourage many more players to explore avenues for strengthening their energy efficiency and conservation initiatives.

Patu Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Our partnership with EESL will enable us to enhance the impact of these measures and find ways to further reduce our carbon footprint, in order to move closer to our goal of being carbon neutral.

EESL's expertise will help Lemon Tree Hotels realize its stated intention of delivering a healthy triple bottom line  planet, people, and profit  through its sustainability initiatives.

The projects implemented through this partnership will contribute to improving the overall energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of the hotel company.

