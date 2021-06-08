Franklin can’t offer new debt schemes for two years, has to pay penalty of Rs 5 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big blow to Franklin Templeton Asset Management company (AMC), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred the fund house from launching any new debt fund for two years, and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore after the market regulator found the AMC committing ‘impropriety’ which caused loss and hardship to investors.

Sebi also ordered disgorgement of Rs 512 crore that the AMC earned in fund management fee from six debt funds that it decided to wind up on April 23 2020.

The market regulator in its order said that it found the AMC seriously wanting in so far as its conduct as an AMC is concerned.

“There are findings of breaches of the Mutual Funds Regulations, income derived out of wrongful conduct, which ultimately resulted in loss and caused hardship to the investors.”

The AMC was accused of running debt schemes without properly disclosing the investment strategies of the schemes, wrongly valuing securities, entering ambiguous terms of investments among others.

This resulted in the AMC having to wind up six of its schemes.Sebi also banned Vivek Kudva, who is FT AMC’s head of Asia Pacific, and his wife Roopa Kudva, MD, Omidyar Network India, from trading in from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for one year as both were found to be indulged in unfair trade practice.

The market regulator also imposed a penalty of Rs 4 crore on Vivek Kudwa and Rs 3 crore on Roopa Kudva. Vivek and Roopa Kudva had redeemed their investments to the tune of Rs 30.70 crore from the six debt schemes just before Franklin Templeton AMC decided to wound up the schemes on 23 April 2020.

According to Sebi, Vivek Kudwa as a director of FT–AMC was privy to information such as concerns of redemption, concentration and liquidity risk pertaining to the stress in the debt schemes, most of which was not in public domain. He, therefore, used the information to his advantage and redeemed his family’s investments in the said schemes.