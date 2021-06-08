STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IHCL-BACL pact for 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

This will be a management contract with BACL to operate another hotel at BLR Airport where IHCL already operates Taj Bangalore.

Published: 08th June 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport

By PTI

BENGALURU: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for a 775-room hotel at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

It will be a combination of a 450-room'Vivanta' and a 325-room'Ginger' hotel, the hospitality company said in a statement.

BACL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, has been founded to develop the Airport City at BLR Airport as a destination of a mixed- use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.

The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows, it was noted.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL,Puneet Chhatwal, said: "This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market."

With the addition of this hotel, IHCLwill have 12 hotels in Bengaluru, the statement said.

 

