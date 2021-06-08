STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee falls by 9 paise to 72.89 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened slightly up at 72.78 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.76 and a low of 72.90.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to end at 72.89 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong dollar overseas and subdued sentiment in the domestic equities. However, a fall in crude oil prices restricted the rupee’s fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened slightly up at 72.78 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.76 and a low of 72.90.

It finally ended at 72.89 against the American currency, a decline of 9 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.80 against the US dollar. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 52.94 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,275.57, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,740.10. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.20 per cent to 90.12. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.66 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 186.46 crore, as per exchange data. India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp