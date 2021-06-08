STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Digital invests $75 million in fitness start-up Curefit

The development comes on the heels of the company acquiring 64.3 per cent in e-grocer Big Basket for $1.2 billion and also a likely acquisition of epharma 1 mg.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:18 AM

Photo used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Group’s ambition of developing India’s first super-app got one step closer with its subsidiary firm Tata Digital signing a deal for investing of up to $75 million in fitness start-up Curefit.



Tata Sons is aiming to take on Reliance with its digital expansion and create a one stop shop for the 500 million internet users of the country ranging from fashion, grocery, pharma to food delivery.

As a part of the Curefit-Tata  deal, Mukesh Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Tata Digital will join the company as President, in addition to continuing his leadership role at Curefit.

In 2017, Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata had invested $3 million in the start-up.Curefit is backed by Chitrae ventures, Temasek, Accel. The Covid-19 induced restrictions has rendered  many of its health/ fitness centres across the country non-operational.

Revenues slumped to zero

Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori have claimed that all employees were paid full salaries for March and April even though Cure.fit’s revenue went down to nearly zero from over Rs 70 crore a month.

Both had to forego salaries for one entire year and initiate paycuts to keep the company running, they had said. 

