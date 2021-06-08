STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truemeds raises USD 5 mn in latest funding round

The funding will be used to expand its footprint to three additional cities, build product and technology and invest in improving the supply chain of generic medicines, Truemeds said in a statement.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Telehealth platform Truemeds on Tuesday said it has closed its USD 5 million (over Rs 35 crore) funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact and Indian Angel Network Fund.

This was Series A funding round.

"With this investment, we'll be able to not only make the Truemeds experience even more seamless, but also bring access to affordable medicines to more people in different parts of India," Truemeds Co-founder & CEO Akshat Nayyar said.

Truemeds was founded with a mission to make medicine affordable for chronic patients, he added.

InfoEdge Ventures Partner Amit Behl said, "With this new round, we continue our support for the company as they build further on the proposition to deliver significant savings on healthcare expenses of consumers. 

