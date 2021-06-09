STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID fallout: World Bank cuts India’s FY22 growth forecast to 8.3 per cent

The multinational financier cited the country’s struggle with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which it says has hampered India’s economic recovery.

Published: 09th June 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

World Bank Building

World Bank Building (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The World Bank on Tuesday cut down its forecast for India’s GDP growth in fiscal year 2021-22 from 10.1 per cent in April to 8.3 per cent. 

The multinational financier cited the country’s struggle with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which it says has hampered India’s economic recovery.

The World Bank also projected a growth of 7.5 per cent in FY 2022-23. 

India had recorded its worst ever contraction of 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (FY21) and a 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20. According to the World Bank, India’s GDP is likely to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2023-24.

The global lender made the forecast in its latest issue of Global Economic Prospects, noting that its “recovery is being hampered by the largest outbreak of any country since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Its forecast for India factors in  the impact and the World Bank expects economic activity to follow the same, yet less pronounced, collapse and recovery pattern seen during the first wave. 

“The pandemic will undermine consumption and investment as confidence remains depressed and balance sheets damaged. Growth in FY23 is expected to slow to 7.5 per cent, reflecting lingering impacts of Covid-19 on household, corporate and bank balance sheets; possibly low levels of consumer confidence; and heightened uncertainty on job and income prospects,” the report pointed out, adding that policy support would help offset the impact. 

As for the global economy, itsaid that it expects an expansion of 5.6 per cent in 2021, the strongest growth since the post-recession pace recorded 80 years ago. 

  • 8.3 per cent India GDP growth in FY22.

  • 7.5 per cent India GDP growth in FY23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank India Economy India GDP Growth India GDP
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp