STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on positive note; SBI, HDFC lead gains

The 30-share BSE index was trading 80.72 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,356.29 in initial deals.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity The 30-share BSE index was trading 80.72 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,356.29 in initial deals.benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins and SBI amid strong foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 80.72 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 52,356.29 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 26.45 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,766.55.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex slipped 52.94 points or 0.10 per cent to 52,275.57, and Nifty declined 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 15,740.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth 1,422.71 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look to be muted as of now. An improved prospect of economic recovery led by sharp drop in daily caseload, ramping up vaccination process and phased withdrawal of restrictions imposed by states has already led markets to witness fresh highs," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Going forward, with the easing of lockdown restrictions at state level, the government's higher allocation towards capital expenditures for FY22E should be helpful in driving economic growth in coming quarters, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was trading with gains.

Equities on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.65 per cent higher at USD 72.69 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp