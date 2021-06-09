STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex tumbles 334 pts; Nifty drops below 15,650

Published: 09th June 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:25 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 334 points on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and L&T amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 333.93 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 51,941.64.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 104.75 points or 0.67 per cent to 15,635.35.

L&T was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Maruti, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities fell sharply as selling pressure in financials, auto and RIL dragged indices down," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

This was the steepest correction after May 12, he said, adding that all key sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure as investors preferred to book some amount of profit ahead of crucial CPI data in the US.

Further, Asian markets also traded weak today mainly reacting on higher-than-expected jump in China's producer price index at 9 per cent for May.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed in the red, while Shanghai ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent higher at USD 72.48 per barrel.

