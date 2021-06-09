STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors discontinues certain Nexon trims to simplify choices for customers

The automaker noted that the Nexon would now be available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points.

Tata Nexon. (Photo courtesy: Tatamotors.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has decided to discontinue some of the select trims from the Tata Nexon range in order to offer better value to customers.

The auto major, however, noted that while discontinuing certain trims, it has also introduced updates in other versions of the compact SUV which is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

"The Tata Nexon is among the most popular compact SUVs in India and its diesel variant is very popular with a growing demand and a loyal following. To simplify the choices for its customers, the company has opted to discontinue select variants and introduce updates in others," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Clarifying that it is not doing away with diesel trims of the model, the automaker noted that the Nexon would now be available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points.

The Nexon range would include 12 variants in petrol and eight trims in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options, it added.

"In keeping with its brand promise of 'New Forever' and with the objective to offer more value to customers, the automaker refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback," Tata Motors noted.

 

