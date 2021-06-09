STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Uber to hire about 250 engineers in India to expand tech, product teams

By the end of the year, the cumulative headcount at these centres is expected to touch 1,000 people.

Published: 09th June 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

File photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. (Photo | AP)

Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it is recruiting close to 250 engineers for its teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as it continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in the country.

The current round of hiring will strengthen the company's rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, a statement said.

These roles are currently split between the company's Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres, it added.

"Uber's expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe," it said.

Uber Senior Director (Engineering) Manikandan Thangarathnam said the teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations.

By the end of the year, the cumulative headcount at these centres is expected to touch 1,000 people.

"In order to serve more people across the globe, we're expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets," he added.

Uber said it has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

Uber's tech teams have been heavily invested in building technology to enable safer rides and delivery across cities, including enabling mask-detection features and updating maps across countries.

To facilitate more effective social distancing measures, Uber's engineers have been accelerating digital payments in several countries, and also using Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digitise several parts of Uber's operations, including driver onboarding, and uploading digital menus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uber
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp