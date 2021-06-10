Yes Bank board approves plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via debt

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The board of directors in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The types of debt securities to be issued include non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), among others, the bank said.

Yes Bank shares closed 3.03 per cent up at Rs 14.64 apiece on BSE.