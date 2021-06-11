Hyundai India to roll out Alcazar SUV on June 18, bookings opened

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyundai India is all set to launch its Alcazar SUV on June 18 and has opened bookings for the vehicle at Rs 25,000.

Alcazar, which is basically the 6-7 seater version of Hyundai’s most popular vehicle Creta, is being offered in three broad variants Prestige, Platimun and Signature across petrol and diesel engines.

Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that powers Hyundai’s Tucson SUV. This engine produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque.

There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine which powers Creta. This produces 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque.

Specifications-wise, the top trim of Alcazar will offer a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, Bose sound system with 8 speakers, air purifier, rear window sunshade among other things.

The vehicle will also offer multiple drive mode select (comfort, eco and sport) and different levels of traction control modes (snow, sand, mud).

Alcaraz’s six-seater variant will come with captain’s seats in the second row, while the seven-seater model will have a bench-type arrangement. The petrol variant gives 14.5 kmpl.