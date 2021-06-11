STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Jio introduces five new 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility plans

Sources said the five new 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings, under Jio Freedom plans, will bring more options for digital life.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday introduced Jio Freedom plans, with five new 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings, according to information available on its website. The new plans listed on the website start from Rs 127 for 15 days validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data over the plan period.

Other plans with the validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced. Sources said the five new 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings, under Jio Freedom plans, will bring more options for digital life.

The new prepaid plans have a 30-day multiple validity unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans that came with 28-day and multiple validity, they added. The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit and unlimited voice.

The 'no daily limit' plans will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits, while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date, the sources said.

The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others. An email sent to Reliance Jio for comments did not elicit a response. As per information on Jio's website, the plan priced at Rs 247 has a 30-day validity and 25 GB data, without any daily limits.

Other plans are priced at Rs 447 (60 days validity, 50GB data), Rs 597 (90 days validity and 75 GB data), and Rs 2397 (365 days validity and 365 GB data).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Jio offers Jio plan Jio new plan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp