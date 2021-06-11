STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex climbs 174 points to close at its all-time high, Nifty advances by 61.60 points

After touching a record intraday peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE index ended 174.29 points or 0.33 percent higher at 52,474.76.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:21 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 174 points to close at its all-time high on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

After touching a record intraday peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE index ended 174.29 points or 0.33 percent higher at 52,474.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 percent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Dr. Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 percent, followed by PowerGrid, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities extended gains with key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

A sharp rebound in IT, metals, and RIL supported benchmark indices.

Expectations of sharp recovery in economic activities and indications from government to roll out capital expenditure programme for FY22 faster lifted sentiments, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red, while Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 percent higher at USD 72.68 per barrel.

