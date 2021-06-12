STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Diesel crosses Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan

The impetus for diesel to breach the Rs 100 mark was given by Saturday’s price hike by government oil marketing companies.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Diesel, the fuel of choice for India’s road freight sector, crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district on Saturday, while Karnataka became the seventh state to have petrol retailing at above the Rs 100 level.

Petrol diesel prices have been breaking all-time records on a nearly day-to-day basis over the previous month and if Goldman Sachs analysts are to be believed, Indian consumers are unlikely to get any relief, since crude oil rates are expected to continue rising over the summer to as much as $80 per barrel. Brent crude currently trades in the $71-72 per barrel range.

The impetus for diesel to breach the Rs 100 mark was given by Saturday’s price hike by government oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 27 paise per litre and 29 paise respectively.

This increase was the 23rd such instance since May began and prices have risen by Rs 5.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 6.25 a litre for diesel during this time.

After the latest hike, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 96.12 a litre and diesel at Rs 86.98 per litre. In Sri Ganganagar, prices stood at Rs 107.22 a litre for petrol and Rs 100.05 for diesel.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Fuel retail rates in India largely comprises central and state taxes, accounting for 60 per cent of the selling prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp