Former IL&FS chairman R Parthasarathy arrested

Published: 12th June 2021 10:37 AM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After having already arrested the former vice-chairman and managing director of fraud-hit infrastructure financier IL&FS, the Tamil Nadu police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW-II) arrested its former chairman Ravi Parthasarathy on Friday, calling him the “Kingpin and mastermind” behind the massive fraud discovered in the company.

According to a release from the EOW, Parthasarathy was produced before the TNPID (Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Court in Chennai, and the court has remanded him to judicial custody. 

The arrest was made based on complaints given by 63 Moons Technologies which allegedly lost a sum of Rs 200 crore and “complaints from various other depositors have also been received,” the EOW said.

Former vice-chairman Hari Sankaran and managing director Ramachand Karunakaran had also been arrested by the EOW here in 2019.

In the case of Parthasarathy, an anticipatory bail petition had been filed, but was dismissed by the Madras High Court. He had been at the helm of the company for 25 years.

IL&FS was sent to the bankruptcy courts in August 2019 by the government and was placed under a special management team led by Uday Kotak. 

The seriousness of the alleged fraud perpetrated at the firm had come to light when two of IL&FS’ firms defaulted in the July-September quarter of 2018, followed by defaults on inter-corporate deposit payments and loans from various other company firms. By October  2018, the government had moved to take control of the group of companies and appointed a board led by Kotak to handle its resolution.

