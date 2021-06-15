STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BMW S 1000 R motorcycle launched in India at Rs 17.9 lakh

The motorcycle is fitted with a newly developed water cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

Published: 15th June 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

The BMW S 1000 R will be available in three variants.

The BMW S 1000 R will be available in three variants.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury automotive group BMW on Tuesday launched the all-new BMW S 1000 R motorcycle model in India with price starting at Rs 17.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second generation BMW S 1000 R is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Tuesday onwards, the group said in a statement.

The motorcycle is fitted with a newly developed water cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

It generates a peak output of 165 hp (121 kW) at 11,000 rpm and can accelerate from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 250 km/hr, it added.

The BMW S 1000 R will be available in three variants -- 'Standard' priced at Rs 17.9 lakh, 'Pro' tagged at Rs 19.75 lakh and 'Pro M Sport' costing Rs 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "the second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is designed as a power-packed roadster with supreme riding dynamics, athletic character combined with maximum safety and everyday practicality...It is a unique blend between fast sporty runs and track day fun."

The group said BMW Financial Services India will offer customised and flexible financial solutions to customers of BMW Motorrad India, who can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

BMW Motorrad offers a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers' on its bikes, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year, along with road-side assistance, a 24x7, 365 days package for prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW BMW S 1000 R BMW Motorrad India
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp