BMW S 1000 R motorcycle launched in India at Rs 17.9 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury automotive group BMW on Tuesday launched the all-new BMW S 1000 R motorcycle model in India with price starting at Rs 17.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The second generation BMW S 1000 R is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Tuesday onwards, the group said in a statement.

The motorcycle is fitted with a newly developed water cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc.

It generates a peak output of 165 hp (121 kW) at 11,000 rpm and can accelerate from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 250 km/hr, it added.

The BMW S 1000 R will be available in three variants -- 'Standard' priced at Rs 17.9 lakh, 'Pro' tagged at Rs 19.75 lakh and 'Pro M Sport' costing Rs 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "the second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is designed as a power-packed roadster with supreme riding dynamics, athletic character combined with maximum safety and everyday practicality...It is a unique blend between fast sporty runs and track day fun."

The group said BMW Financial Services India will offer customised and flexible financial solutions to customers of BMW Motorrad India, who can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

BMW Motorrad offers a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers' on its bikes, with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year, along with road-side assistance, a 24x7, 365 days package for prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations, the statement said.