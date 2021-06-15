CBDT relaxes I-T filing for foreign remittances due to glitches in new website

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The glitches in the new e-filing website have forced the income tax department to defer the date of compliances with regards to foreign remittances.

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30, 2021, said the income tax department in an statement.

Users have pointed out various difficulties in performing different tasks on the website which was launched on June 8, 2021.

Users have complained that the website is working very slowly and even small things like updating of profile, changing of passwords are taking a lot of time.

Sandeep Bhalla, Partner, Dhruva Advisors LLP, says various forms required to be filed for lower withholding applications are difficult to find; the data of earlier rectifications etc filed on the earlier e-portal does not reflect and throws up error messages.

“One wonders on the timing for the new launch when the advance tax timing was round the corner and deadlines for completion of assessments is at the end of the month which has been extended multiple times only due to pandemic and now timing of this glitch,” he says.

“The Finance Act 2021 has mandated the existing trusts and non-profit organisations to submit a fresh Application in Form 10A for continuing to avail benefits under Income Tax. This form is quite extensive and it takes hours to file a single form,”said Vivek Jalan, a Kolkata-based CA.