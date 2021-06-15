Google-backed content discovery unicorn Glance buys Shop 101

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Content discovery unicorn Glance has forayed into influencer commerce vertical with the acquisition of Shop 101.

Glance on Monday said that the acquisition will provide it with end-to-end capability for launching influencer-led live commerce, as the company intends to transform mobile shopping experience for consumers globally. Glance attained unicorn status last year with a $145 million fundraise led by Google.

“As leaders in the mobile content space, both Glance and Roposo are disrupting the way users create, discover, and consume content, making them the preferred platforms for top celebrities and creators to connect with their audience. With the addition of Shop101, we aim to make these platforms the top shopping destinations for millions of users as well,” said Piyush Shah, co-Founder, InMobi Group, and President & COO, Glance. Shop 101 was founded in 2015.