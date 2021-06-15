STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JLR developing prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle based on Land Rover Defender

It is being developed under the company's advanced engineering project, known as Project Zeus, which is part-funded by the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre.

Published: 15th June 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it is developing a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new version of its premium SUV, Land Rover Defender.

The 'New Defender FCEV' concept is part of JLR's aim to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036 and net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039, in line with the 'Reimagine' strategy announced last month, the company said in a statement.

It is being developed under the company's advanced engineering project, known as Project Zeus, which is part-funded by the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre.

"To deliver Project Zeus, Jaguar Land Rover has teamed up with world-class R&D partners, including Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to research, develop and create the prototype FCEV," the company added.

The development of the prototype FCEV will allow engineers to understand how a hydrogen powertrain can be optimised to deliver the performance and capability expected by its customers -- from range to refuelling, and towing to off-road ability, it said.

JLR said the zero tailpipe emission of the prototype New Defender FCEV will begin testing towards the end of 2021 in the UK to verify key attributes such as off-road capability and fuel consumption.

JLR Head of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Ralph Clague said, "We know hydrogen has a role to play in the future powertrain mix across the whole transport industry.

Alongside battery electric vehicles, it offers another zero tailpipe emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of Jaguar Land Rover's world class line-up of vehicles.

" Clague added that the work done alongside the company's partners in Project Zeus will help it on its journey to become a net zero carbon business by 2039, "as we prepare for the next generation of zero tailpipe emissions vehicles".

FCEVs generate electricity from hydrogen to power an electric motor.

Hydrogen-powered FCEVs provide high energy density and rapid refuelling, and minimal loss of range in low temperatures, making the technology ideal for larger, longer-range vehicles, or those operated in hot or cold environments, JLR said.

Such vehicles are complementary to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on the journey to net zero vehicle emissions, the company said.

It added that since 2018, the global number of FCEVs on the road has nearly doubled while hydrogen refuelling stations have increased by more than 20 per cent.

By 2030, forecasts predict hydrogen-powered FCEV deployment could top 10 million with 10,000 refuelling stations worldwide, JLR said, quoting Hydrogen Council data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land Rover Defender Jaguar Land Rover Tata motors EV Electric vehicle
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp