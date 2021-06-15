STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jubilant Foodworks Q4 net profit up 395 per cent at Rs 104 crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 47 per cent to Rs 249 crore.

By ANI

NOIDA: Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks on Tuesday reported a 395 per cent year-on-year jump in its profit after tax to Rs 104 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company clocked revenue from operations at Rs 1,026 crore in Q4 FY21, up 14.3 per cent from the same period of previous fiscal.

The upswing in bottomline and operating performance was largely due to low base effect as the year-ago quarter saw a strict Covid-19 national lockdown.

"We returned to growth during the quarter, opened a large number of new stores, improved our operating margins and expanded our portfolio of brands," Chief Executive officer Pratik Pota said in a statement.

In the quarter ended March, Domino's opened a record 50 new outlets as compared to merely 13 in Q4 FY20. Jubilant Food also added two new restaurants under its new new brands Hong's Kitchen and Ekdum!

"As we celebrate our silver jubilee in the country, we are excited about the future and ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia.

As on March 31, Jubilant FoodWorks had liquid funds equivalent to Rs 602 crore in the form of cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments.

The company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21.

