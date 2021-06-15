STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Microfinance institutions may get freedom to price loans

As part of a consultation paper, apex banking regulator RBI has proposed removal of the ceiling on interest rates and instead proposed board-approved policies to determine it.

Published: 15th June 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has floated a ‘Consultative Document on Regulation of Microfinance’ in a bid to bring a uniform regulatory framework for microfinance institutions (MFIs).  

As part of the consultation paper, the banking regulator has proposed removal of the ceiling on interest rates and instead proposed board-approved policies to determine it.

This, RBI said, is expected to address concerns related to the over-indebtedness of borrowers and bring the interest rates down. 

“NBFC-MFIs, like any other NBFC (non-banking financial company), shall be guided by a board-approved policy and the fair practices code, whereby disclosure and transparency would be ensured. There would be no ceiling prescribed for the interest rate. However, while doing so they should ensure that usurious interest rates are not charged,” RBI said in its paper.

The board of each MFI can create an interest rate model, considering the cost of funds, margin and risk premium and determine the rate of interest to be charged for loans and advances, it added.

The freedom in pricing will be a departure from the current rules. At present, microfinance institutions are required to use the lower rate between these two rates as the ceiling: It should either be cost of funds plus a margin of 10 percentage points for NBFC-MFIs with loan portfolio exceeding Rs 100 crore and 12 percentage points for others or 2.75 times of the average base rate of the five largest commercial banks.

“The rate of interest and the approach for gradations of risk and rationale for charging different rates of interest to different categories of borrowers shall be disclosed to the borrower or customer in the application form and communicated explicitly in the sanction letter,” it added.  

It also suggested that the interest rate must be an annualised rate so that the borrower is aware of the exact rates that would be charged to the account. 

Currently, loan is repayable on weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments at the choice of the borrower. The paper also proposes periodicity of repayments. 

The regulator has sought comments from stakeholders on the paper by July 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India microfinance institutions
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp